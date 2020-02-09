DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 1st, 2020

Paramount Presents: Airplane! (Blu-ray)

by DVD Savant Reviewed by Glenn Erickson Most people smile just at the mention of this show. Nobody argues with Funny --Funny is funny, and that's that. Zucker, Zucker & Abrahams' non-stop joke fest finds good fun in movie spoofery without malice, and is populated by a squadron of old pros that made the originals fly right, no matter how clunky they were. It's a 40th Anniversary new restoration. Who doesn't like Airplane! ? Fans can remember every last joke, and will laugh even if they're seeing it for the tenth time. It's still hilarious forty years after disco died. Its sex and race-centric humor is so basically sweet, it flies under the PC radar. And there's always Otto, the taciturn pilot with an inflated sense of himself. By the end of the 1970s the world was inundated with every kind of slick skit humor, put-on comedy relying on cultural references, poli...Read the entire review »