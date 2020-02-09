DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
Highly Recommended
Marriage Story (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:\r\nI knew it was going to be good, but I had avoided watching Marriage Story on Netflix for some months, as I was not in the mood for a two-hour slog through a fictional couple's divorce. Noah Baumbach's (The Squid and the Whale) film has now made its way home via the Criterion Collection, so it was the perfect time to give it a spin. I am pleased to say Marriage Story exceeded my high expectations on almost every level and, most surprisingly, has much-needed humor amid the less pleasant domestic drama. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play Nicole and Charlie Barber, respectively, the couple at the heart of the film. Both give top-tier performances, and supporting cast members Ray Liotta and Laura Dern also are excellent. Marriage Story is undoubtedly one of th...Read the entire review »
Paramount Presents: Airplane! (Blu-ray)
by DVD SavantReviewed by Glenn Erickson Most people smile just at the mention of this show. Nobody argues with Funny --Funny is funny, and that's that. Zucker, Zucker & Abrahams' non-stop joke fest finds good fun in movie spoofery without malice, and is populated by a squadron of old pros that made the originals fly right, no matter how clunky they were. It's a 40th Anniversary new restoration. Who doesn't like Airplane! ? Fans can remember every last joke, and will laugh even if they're seeing it for the tenth time. It's still hilarious forty years after disco died. Its sex and race-centric humor is so basically sweet, it flies under the PC radar. And there's always Otto, the taciturn pilot with an inflated sense of himself. By the end of the 1970s the world was inundated with every kind of slick skit humor, put-on comedy relying on cultural references, poli...Read the entire review »
