DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, August 22nd, 2020

Bacurau (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster When the 2016 US Presidential election ended, some people said, "Well, at least we'll get great art." Even before that art was actually created, it was kind of an embarrassing sentiment, in the face of the violence, injustice, and criminal negligence to follow, but four years later, it's safe to say that a great deal of the "creativity" spawned by the new administration is embarrassing enough to go straight into the dumpster -- "SNL"-sketch level parodies and caricatures that are sure to age like milk and have very little insight beyond "gee, what a dope this guy is!" Of course, it would be a mistake to assume that Bacurau, a Brazilian film that could be most easily categorized as a western, has anything to do with American politics, but regardless of their inspirations, writer/directors Kleber Mendonca Fil...Read the entire review »