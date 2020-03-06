DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

When Flashdance opens, Alexandra 'Alex' Owens (Jennifer Beals) rides her bike through the mean streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on her way to her job at a steel mill where she works as a welder. After her shift, Alex heads over to Mawby's Bar to work at her second job as an exotic dancer. That night she performs for a patron, Nick Hurley (Michael Nouri), who is actually her supervisor. Nick likes what he sees but doesn't realize Alex is one of his employees until one of his friends points this out to him.

At work the next day, Nick makes a point of talking to Alex, curious about why she works both jobs. She tells him she needs to make a living and that's the end of it as Nick gets distracted by his duties. When Alex goes home that night we get a look at her living conditions. She lives by herself, with her pet dog, in an abandoned loft where she has all the sp...