DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020
Paramount Presents: Flashdance (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
When Flashdance opens, Alexandra 'Alex' Owens (Jennifer Beals) rides her bike through the mean streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on her way to her job at a steel mill where she works as a welder. After her shift, Alex heads over to Mawby's Bar to work at her second job as an exotic dancer. That night she performs for a patron, Nick Hurley (Michael Nouri), who is actually her supervisor. Nick likes what he sees but doesn't realize Alex is one of his employees until one of his friends points this out to him.
At work the next day, Nick makes a point of talking to Alex, curious about why she works both jobs. She tells him she needs to make a living and that's the end of it as Nick gets distracted by his duties. When Alex goes home that night we get a look at her living conditions. She lives by herself, with her pet dog, in an abandoned loft where she has all the sp...Read the entire review »
Taza, Son of Cochise 3-D (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
3D Film Archive's latest restoration is one of the last movies of the 1950s 3D craze. Rock Hudson, then a rising star, is Taza who assumes leadership of his tribe after the death of Cochise (Jeff Chandler in a brief appearance who had also played the role two times previously). Cochise promoted peace between the Apaches and the white men who were taking over the land, and his last words were his wishes for that to continue which Taza is committed to. His brother Naiche (Rex Reason) feels the opposite though- he resents what's happened and wants his people to reclaim the land that was theirs. A neighboring tribe is home to the notorious Geronimo who proclaims "peace will die with Cochise" and soon an innocent white family is killed. Taza disciplines them by tying them up, but that isn't good enough for the white Army soldiers who order the entire tribe moved to a reservation. Taza at least convinces ...Read the entire review »