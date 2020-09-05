DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 8th, 2020
Murder, He Says (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
An odd but enjoyable genre-fusing, Murder, He Says (1945) is a mystery-comedy with horror-fantasy elements populated by hillbilly types. The picture's main assets are its cast, especially star Fred MacMurray, its clever staging by director George Marshall, and its unusually good special effects.
MacMurray stars as Pete Marshall, a pollster from Trotter ("Same as the Gallup Poll, only we're not in so much of a hurry," he says) replacing another pollster that went missing after visiting the Fleagles, a crazy family of killer hillbillies. Pete meets Mamie Fleagle Smithers Johnson (Marjorie Main), the matriarch, who carries a bullwhip she frequently uses; her hulking but dimwitted adult twin sons, Mert and Bert (both played by Peter Whitney); her third husband, Mr. ...Read the entire review »
Like a Boss (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
The longer the staying at home goes, the more I wonder about a film, in that whether or not it had a theatrical run or not. And to my understanding, Like a Boss is one of those; apparently my wife wanted to see it before life events in and out of the house changed things up for us. And now things slowly trickle out to video, and we can catch up on these missed opportunities because, well, what ELSE is there to do?
The film was directed by Miguel Arteta (Youth in Revolt) and co-written by Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman. The two work with Ryan Hansen, whom people may recognize from his work on Rob Thomas-involved projects like Veronica Mars and <a href="https://www.dvdtalk.com/reviews/list.php?orderBy=Date&reviewType=All...Read the entire review »