DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

   
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 29th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Billy Liar (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner

"Well, being a scriptwriter, I'm perhaps at times a bit inclined to let my imagination run away with me, as you know."
"You don't mean you've been telling me lies."
"Well, not lies, exactly. But I suppose I've been &ndash; you know &ndash; exaggerating some things a bit, being a scriptwriter. For instance, there's that business about me father: him getting danger money on a petrol tanker."
"You mean he's not on a petrol tanker?"
"He wasn't even in the Navy."
"Well, what was he, then?"
"He was a conscientious obje...no, he wasn't anything. He wasn't fit. He has trouble with his knee."
"Oh. How many other lies have you been telling me?"

Bradley is the sort of modest, sleepy village in the North of England where everybody can't help but know everybody else. Where the same cookie-cutter home on a postage stamp...Read the entire review »

