DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

Children of men

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

Children of men

   
Old 04-04-20, 04:41 PM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Children of men
Have you noticed? in the film children of men, theo faron fights with syd in a scene. theo gets up and his right thong turns around so embarrassed not to run faster he throws it in the air saying: hoo fuck flip flop!
its the tongue you can see stolen away in the hallway. Didn't you notice? later on sees that he lacks a tongue on his foot and he cuts off his foot.
David heinrich is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.