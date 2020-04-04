Children of men
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Children of men
Have you noticed? in the film children of men, theo faron fights with syd in a scene. theo gets up and his right thong turns around so embarrassed not to run faster he throws it in the air saying: hoo fuck flip flop!
its the tongue you can see stolen away in the hallway. Didn't you notice? later on sees that he lacks a tongue on his foot and he cuts off his foot.
its the tongue you can see stolen away in the hallway. Didn't you notice? later on sees that he lacks a tongue on his foot and he cuts off his foot.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off