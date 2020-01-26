DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, January 25th, 2020

by Adam Tyner

With a wave of his magic wand – or, well, his checkbook – millionaire meat importer/exporter Konrad (Frank Morgan) wields the power to make anyone's dreams come true. And since it would be unseemly for him to shower young Luisa (Margaret Sullavan) with gifts of fancy furs and diamond pendants, Konrad insists on making her husband a wealthy man instead. Santa Claus by proxy! The only hiccup is that Luisa doesn't actually have a husband. She does, however, have a phone book.

You know, I'm starting to think that maybe I should back up a bit.