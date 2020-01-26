DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, January 25th, 2020
The Good Fairy (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner
With a wave of his magic wand – or, well, his checkbook – millionaire meat importer/exporter Konrad (Frank Morgan) wields the power to make anyone's dreams come true. And since it would be unseemly for him to shower young Luisa (Margaret Sullavan) with gifts of fancy furs and diamond pendants, Konrad insists on making her husband a wealthy man instead. Santa Claus by proxy! The only hiccup is that Luisa doesn't actually have a husband. She does, however, have a phone book.
You know, I'm starting to think that maybe I should back up a bit.
You may not post new threadsYou may not post repliesYou may not post attachmentsYou may not edit your posts
BB code is OnSmilies are On[IMG] code is OnHTML code is OnTrackbacks are OffPingbacks are OffRefbacks are Off
Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.