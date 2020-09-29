DVD Talk Forum

Ever heard of Origin 65 series speakers

DVD & Home Theater Gear

09-29-20, 03:37 PM
Ever heard of Origin 65 series speakers
We are installing architectural speakers in our new home build. I was looking at the Sonos system, the builder said they do use the Sonos receiver but the speakers are from Origin. I cant find many reviews of these in-ceiling speakers, and those that are there are from Australia or New Zealand. Anyone used these speakers ? Thanks !

https://originacoustics.com/product/director-d65/

