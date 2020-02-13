Looking for projector recommendations

All right, here's some really quick background. About 10 years ago, I built a screen in my back yard and bought a projector. Times and prices being what they were, I bought a 720p Optoma projector. It has been a great little projector, but as you might imagine, its use has been been reduced to almost none since I upgraded to a 4k TV.



But now I'm finally ready to upgrade and get a new projector. It's time, and I've been missing those back patio nights. I'd really like some help narrowing down choices. My max price is $2,000. It needs to be 4k and able to play 3D. Other than that, I'm fairly open. As stated, most viewing will be outside at night, but I'd like to eventually set up something inside as well. I was looking at a couple of Epson projectors at Best Buy (3200 and 4010) and also a couple Optoma projectors

(UHD50, UHD60 and UHD51ALV) at Amazon.



Any recommendations? Any brands or models to avoid? I'm not as familiar with the different projector manufacturers so am a bit clueless. Thanks!

