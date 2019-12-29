DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD & Home Theater Gear
Reload this Page >

Receivers, what is the point.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD & Home Theater Gear Discuss DVD and Home Theater Equipment.

Receivers, what is the point.

   
Old 12-29-19, 09:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
SterlingBen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: Tulsa
Posts: 6,988
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Receivers, what is the point.
Got a lot of flack over my input situation but really, it all works fine a receiver is just going to force something else out of the cabinet.

Am I missing something here?

Spoiler:
SterlingBen is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-29-19, 09:28 PM
  #2  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 15,800
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Receivers, what is the point.
gently cut the gray cord with the blue stripes.... geeeeeenttttttttllllly
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD & Home Theater Gear

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.