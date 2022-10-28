Final Moving Sale - Blu-rays

Hello,



Moving to a completely different state in 20 days and have my entire Blu-ray collection to get rid off. I'm going to have to drop them off at a pawn shop if this doesn't go by ~Nov 10.



Don't have time to price them individually so going for $2 each + total shipping cost. Obviously listening to offers the more you buy.



Shipping is actual cost of box + USPS media mail. Guessing ~$5 in all. I'll let you know when I'm able to get one box to get a more accurate number for the shipping cost.



Hopefully, you're interested in multiple to make shipping worth it.



Not all of these may be available since I may have lost movies while packing and I'm just going off the collection on Blu-ray.com which i think is pretty accurate but I'll send you pics of the movies just so that they look good before shipping.



Blu-rays



(500) Days of Summer

12 Years a Slave

2001: A Space Odyssey

2012 / Godzilla

30 Minutes or Less

300 / Troy / Alexander Revisited

300: Rise of an Empire 3D

50/50

African Cats

Allied

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Gangster

American History X / A History of Violence

American Sniper

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Angels & Demons

Apocalypse Now

Apollo 13

Argo

The Armstrong Lie

Arrival

The Avengers

Avengers: Age of Ultron 3D

Avengers: Infinity War

Batman

Batman Begins

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

A Beautiful Mind / Cinderella Man

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast

Before Midnight

Begin Again

Behind Enemy Lines

The Big Lebowski

The Big Sick

Black Mass

Black Swan

The Bling Ring

Blockers

Blood Father

Blue Jasmine

Blue Valentine

Boyhood

Braveheart

Bridesmaids

Bull Durham

Bumblebee

Cake

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Phillips

Cars

Cars 2

Casino Royale

Chasing Amy

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Cinderella

Clear and Present Danger

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Closer

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Collateral

Collateral Damage

Crash

Creed

The Da Vinci Code

Dances with Wolves

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Darkest Hour

Deadpool

Deepwater Horizon

The Descendants

The Devil Wears Prada

Django Unchained

Drive

Dunkirk

Duplicity

Easy A

An Education

Enough Said

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Fault in Our Stars

Fences

Fight Club

The Fighter

Finding Dory

Finding Neverland

Forrest Gump

Foxcatcher

French Connection II

Frost/Nixon

Full Metal Jacket

Fury

Garden State

Get Him to the Greek

Get the Gringo

The Girl on the Train

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Gone Baby Gone

Gone Girl

The Good Doctor

GoodFellas

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

The Great Buck Howard

Greenberg

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Hangover

Hart's War

The Hateful Eight

Hellboy

Her

Hereafter

Home Alone

Hostiles

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Hurt Locker

I, Robot

The Imitation Game

In the Heart of the Sea

In the Loop

Inception

The Incredible Hulk

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Inferno

Inglourious Basterds

Inherent Vice

Inside Llewyn Davis

Inside Man

Into the Woods

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

It Comes at Night

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jerry Maguire

John Carter

Joy

The Judge

The Jungle Book

Juno

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

The Karate Kid

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

The King's Speech

Knight and Day

La La Land

Last Man Standing / The Last Boy Scout

The Last of the Mohicans

The Last Samurai

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Life

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Live by Night

Logan

Love Actually

Mad Max

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Magnificent Seven

Man of Steel 3D

The Manchurian Candidate

Manhattan

The Martian

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded / The Matrix Revolutions

Men in Black Trilogy Limited Edition movie set

The Messenger

Midnight Special

Milk

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Money Monster

Moneyball

Monster House

Monsters vs. Aliens

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Moon

Much Ado About Nothing

Mud

The Mummy Returns

My Week with Marilyn

New Year's Eve

The Ninth Gate

No Country for Old Men

Non-Stop

The November Man

Oblivion

Ocean's Eleven / Ocean's Twelve

Only the Brave

Pan's Labyrinth

Parkland

Passengers

The Patriot

Patriot Games

Patriots Day

Phantom Thread

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Planet Terror

The Polar Express 3D

The Prestige

Prometheus

Public Enemies

Pulp Fiction

Quantum of Solace

Raising Arizona

Rambo

Rampage

Rampart

Ratatouille

Reign Over Me

Rise of the Guardians

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Risky Business

RoboCop

Run All Night

Running Scared

Rush

Saving Mr. Banks

The Score

Selma

Seven Pounds

Shakespeare in Love

Shaun of the Dead / Hot Fuzz Double Feature

The Shawshank Redemption

Sherlock Holmes

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Signs

Silver Linings Playbook

A Simple Favor

Sin City

Skyfall

Sleeping Beauty

Slumdog Millionaire

Snow White and the Huntsman

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The Social Network

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Source Code

Spectre

Speed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spy Game

The Squid and the Whale / Running with Scissors

St. Vincent

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness 3D

Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Steve Jobs

Stronger

Sunshine Cleaning

Super 8

Superbad

Superman Returns

Taken

Ted

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

There Will Be Blood

Top Gun

Total Recall

The Town

Toy Story

Traffic

Trainwreck

Transformers

Tropic Thunder

Up

Up in the Air

The Usual Suspects

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Valkyrie

W.

The Wall

WALLE

Warrior

Watchmen

Wedding Crashers

What Maisie Knew

Where the Wild Things Are

Widows

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Woman in Black

Wonder Woman

The World's End

The Wrestler

X-Men

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: The Last Stand

X2: X-Men United

Young Adult

Zero Dark Thirty

Zombieland

Zombieland: Double Tap

Zootopia