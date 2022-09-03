Selling a few items that eBay thinks aren't cool
Selling a few items that eBay thinks aren't cool
Longtime eBay seller and trader on DVDTalk.
I have a few items that eBay keeps deleting so I will try and sell them here. Please PM me. Paypal only. All prices include shipping with insurance. Please contact me with any questions. It probably goes without saying that the pix of the discs are probably considered NSFW. They aren't terribly explicit but consider the subject matter. Thank you!
The Mad Foxes aka Los violadores (1981) - rare Euro release with an English dub track that has to be heard to be believed. It appears to be a Region Free disc as I tried it in several of my players and it played in all without having to change the region. Disc and case in like new condition - $110 shipped
A Serbian Film (2010) - rare 3 disc release that has the uncut Blu-ray (1 hr. 44 mins), a DVD and the CD soundtrack. Note that the CD stacks on top of the DVD in the case. Case and discs are in like new condition - $110 shipped
Girls Gone Wild - various rare Blu-ray releases. 14 in all sold as a lot! $200 shipped. All discs are in like new condition, but the cases may be cracked, in a double case, etc. All the artwork is fine. I just used the cases for these releases as replacement cases for other movies in my collection that were busted. 14 releases in all! I might break them up but would prefer to sell them all together. These titles include:
The Perfect Pair
Girls Who Crave Girls
Hottest Moments Ever
Foreign Xchange Students
Girls, Girls, Girls!
Spring Break 2008
Girls Who Love Girls
Sex Race
Texas Coeds
Blonde
Vegas Sex Orgy
Baby Bash Live And Uncensored
Sexiest Moments Ever 2
Very Bad Girls 2
