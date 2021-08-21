DVD Talk Forum

Looking for Wall-E 4K Steelbook

DVD Exchange

Looking for Wall-E 4K Steelbook

   
Old 08-21-21, 10:28 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: North Cacalaca
Posts: 8,527
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Looking for Wall-E 4K Steelbook
This is the only Pixar steelbook I missed picking up from Best Buy before they went OOS. If anyone has a copy they'd be willing to part with let me know what you're looking for. Thanks!
