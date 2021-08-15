Couple of sets and oop titles/Boltz Racking
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2000
Posts: 605
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Couple of sets and oop titles/Boltz Racking
after the DVDA database went down. I didnt bother keeping track anymore.
I just had a wholesaler come and take almost everything.
I did keep a few titles. That i thought had more value.
They are available:
Star Wars Trilogy DVD sealed
Friday the 13th DVD sealed(sold)
Nightmare on Elm St, DVD sealed
August Underground DVD
Mordum DVD
CKY 4 disc set DVD
Serbian Film Unrated 103min Bluray
Dragon Tattoo Trilogy Bluray
The Beyond limited tin DVD
Graphic Sexual Horror DVD
Lord of the Rings Extended Trilogy sealed BluRay
All are listed on Ebay, except Serbian Film. That was restricted
I also have three MM252 racks. and one CD600
