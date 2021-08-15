Couple of sets and oop titles/Boltz Racking

after the DVDA database went down. I didnt bother keeping track anymore.

I just had a wholesaler come and take almost everything.



I did keep a few titles. That i thought had more value.



They are available:



Star Wars Trilogy DVD sealed

Friday the 13th DVD sealed(sold)

Nightmare on Elm St, DVD sealed

August Underground DVD

Mordum DVD

CKY 4 disc set DVD

Serbian Film Unrated 103min Bluray

Dragon Tattoo Trilogy Bluray

The Beyond limited tin DVD

Graphic Sexual Horror DVD

Lord of the Rings Extended Trilogy sealed BluRay

All are listed on Ebay, except Serbian Film. That was restricted



I also have three MM252 racks. and one CD600