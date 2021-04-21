DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > DVD Exchange
Reload this Page >

Criterion DVDs for sale $8 each

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Exchange Swap DVDs with your fellow DVD Talkers.

Criterion DVDs for sale $8 each

   
Old 04-21-21, 06:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 1,178
Likes: 0
Received 40 Likes on 22 Posts
Criterion DVDs for sale $8 each
$8 each, $5 shipping for first 5, additional dollar per dvd after 5. Must purchase at least twoLast temptation of Christ

The third man

Night and fog

Royal tenenbaums

Chasing Amy

Hopscotch

Fear and loathing in Las Vegas

Hoop dreams

Kicking and screaming

A night to remember

Life aquatic

Ace in the hole

Man bites dog

Spartacus

Silence of the lambs

Ikiru

Rushmore

Battle of Algiers

Straw dogs

The great beauty

Any particular questions let me know.
beavis69 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Exchange

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.