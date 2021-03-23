DVD's, HD-DVD's, Blu-ray's and slip covers for trade
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 1999
Location: Rockford,IL
Posts: 2,904
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
DVD's, HD-DVD's, Blu-ray's and slip covers for trade
It's been a while. Does anyone still trade? I have these titles to trade
DVD s
28 Days Later (Widescreen Edition)
50 First Dates (Widescreen Special Edition)
American Beauty (Widescreen Edition)
Arlington Road
A Beautiful Mind (Widescreen Awards Edition)
Blade
Bond Girls Are Forever
Charlie's Angels (Special Edition)
Cinderella Man (Widescreen Edition)
Collateral Damage
Crash (Widescreen Edition)
Crimson Tide
EdTV (Collector's Edition)
Entrapment
Erin Brockovich
For Love of the Game
Ghost
Highlander
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Lethal Weapon 3 (Director's Cut)
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix
Me, Myself & Irene (Special Edition)
Minority Report (Widescreen Two-Disc Special Edition)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Phone Booth
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Pulp Fiction (Two-Disc Collector's Edition)
The Recruit
Red Eye (Widescreen Edition)
Rules of Engagement
Signs (Vista Series)
Sin City
The Terminator
U.S. Marshals (Special Edition)
What Women Want
Wicker Park
Wild Things
HD-DVDs
Babel [HD DVD]
Batman Begins [HD DVD]
The Bourne Identity [HD DVD]
The Departed (Combo HD DVD and Standard DVD)
Face Off [HD DVD]
Four Brothers [HD DVD]
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [HD DVD]
Shooter [HD DVD]
Terminator 3 - Rise of the Machines [HD DVD]
Blu-rays
Clear and Present Danger [Blu-ray]
The Dark Knight [Blu-ray]
The Dark Knight Rises [Blu-ray]
Downsizing [Blu-ray]
I Love Lucy: Ultimate Season One [Blu-ray]
A Kind of Murder [DVD+BD]
Over America [Blu-ray]
Patriot Games [Blu-ray]
RocknRolla [Blu-ray]
Up (Four-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Combo) [Blu-ray]
I am looking to trade these Slip covers, backing cards and Boxes for Blu-rays & 4K movies (a bunch of mine for one of yours) 4K & HD digital codes (prefer MA or Vudu). I AM NOT LOOKING TO TRADE FOR OTHER SLIP COVERS OR BOXES. Just to be clear these are not the movies (discs) just the packaging accessories.
I would love to have you PM me with your trade lists or offers.
DVD
James Bond collection boxes
Vol 1 w/box + slipcover and promo material
Vol 2 w/box + slipcover
Vol 3 w/box + slipcover
Casino Royale 2 disc widescreen edition slip
The Great Escape SE 2 disc collectors set w/opening cover slip/box
Monty Python and the Holy Grail SE slip/box
Towering Inferno SE slip/box w/booklet & Lobby cards
Terminator Ultimate edition backing card
Titanic 3 disc Special Collectors Edition backing card
Bad Boys Silver Superbit slip
The Mask Of Zorro Silver Superbit slip
The Guns Of Navarone Silver Superbit slip
The Royal Tenenbaums Criterion Collection 157 slip/box
The Day After Tomorrow lenticular cover slip
Denis Leary Limited Collectors Edition No Cure For Cancer/Lock N Load and More slip
High School Reunion Collection Box (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science)
The Adventures of Indiana Jones The Complete DVD Movie Collection Widescreen box
Cinderella Man Widescreen slip
Blu-ray
MIB Men In Black slip
Get Smart lenticular cover slip (Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lenticular cover slip
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 Blu-ray 3D Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy lenticular cover slip
Iron Man Ultimate 2 disc edition slip
Captain Marvel Multi-Screen edition slip
Marvels The Avengers Blu-ray + DVD slip
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Star Trek (Abrams) 3-disc digital copy special edition slip
Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy see thru slip
Band Of Brothers Slip/backboard for Metal Box
The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition Giftset back board
Wonder Women Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Toy Story 3 2 disc Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Ted Unrated Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy Ultraviolet slip
10 Things I Hate About You 10th anniversary edition slip
Lethal Weapon Collection 4 Film Favorites Collection slip
Jaws 100th Anniversary Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy opening cover slip
Midway 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
The Martian Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD slip
The Dark Knight slip
The Dark Knight Rises Blu-Ray+DVD+Ultraviolet Combo Pack lenticular cover slip
Titanic (Cameron) Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy
Unstoppable Blu-Ray+Digital Copy
The Hunger Games Catching Fire Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD Ultraviolet slip
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Park 1 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD backing card
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol 3 disc set Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Mission Impossible Rogue Nation 2 disc set Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD slip
Mission Impossible Fallout 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean The Curse of the Black Pearl 2 disc set slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean Dead Mans Chest 2 disc set slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean At Worlds End 2 disc set slip
Ratatouille 2 disc set slip
Cars 2 disc set slip
A Bugs Life Blu-ray +Digital Copy slip
Indiana Jones The Complete Adventures 4 disc Box
Goldfinger slip
The Man With The Golden Gun slip
The World Is Not Enough slip
Skyfall Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Spectre Blu-Ray+Digital HD slip
Star Wars The Complete Saga 9 disc set all 6 movies box
Star Wars The Force Awakens Blu-Ray+Digital HD slip
Star Wars The Last Jedi 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker The Ultimate Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Code slip
Young Frankenstein slip
Ghostbusters 25th Anniversary slip
Blu-ray/4K Movies wanted
I will trade, in many cases several of mine for one of yours. I am also open to HD/4K digital copy codes.
Apollo 13 Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray
The Best Picture Collection (Chicago/English Patient/King's Speech/Shakespeare in Love)(Blu-Ray)
Executive Decision / Point Break / Swordfish [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Looker (1981) [Blu-ray]
Marvel's Captain America: Civil War (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Passengers SteelBook (4K Ultra HD Blu Ray + Blu Ray)
Silver Streak [Blu-ray]
They Live [Blu-ray]
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Live [Blu-ray]
Working Girl [Blu-ray]
The World's End, Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead Trilogy [Blu-ray]
Xanadu [Blu-ray]
1917 (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
The American President [Blu-ray]
Dave (BD) [Blu-ray]
Days of Thunder 4k Ultra Hd [Blu-ray]
Ford v Ferrari 4k Ultra Hd [Blu-ray]
Godzilla (1998) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]
Goodbye Girl, The [Blu-ray]
Spider-Man: Far From Home [Blu-ray]
To name a few. There are plenty more
DVD s
28 Days Later (Widescreen Edition)
50 First Dates (Widescreen Special Edition)
American Beauty (Widescreen Edition)
Arlington Road
A Beautiful Mind (Widescreen Awards Edition)
Blade
Bond Girls Are Forever
Charlie's Angels (Special Edition)
Cinderella Man (Widescreen Edition)
Collateral Damage
Crash (Widescreen Edition)
Crimson Tide
EdTV (Collector's Edition)
Entrapment
Erin Brockovich
For Love of the Game
Ghost
Highlander
The Legend of Bagger Vance
Lethal Weapon 3 (Director's Cut)
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix
Me, Myself & Irene (Special Edition)
Minority Report (Widescreen Two-Disc Special Edition)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Phone Booth
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Pulp Fiction (Two-Disc Collector's Edition)
The Recruit
Red Eye (Widescreen Edition)
Rules of Engagement
Signs (Vista Series)
Sin City
The Terminator
U.S. Marshals (Special Edition)
What Women Want
Wicker Park
Wild Things
HD-DVDs
Babel [HD DVD]
Batman Begins [HD DVD]
The Bourne Identity [HD DVD]
The Departed (Combo HD DVD and Standard DVD)
Face Off [HD DVD]
Four Brothers [HD DVD]
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [HD DVD]
Shooter [HD DVD]
Terminator 3 - Rise of the Machines [HD DVD]
Blu-rays
Clear and Present Danger [Blu-ray]
The Dark Knight [Blu-ray]
The Dark Knight Rises [Blu-ray]
Downsizing [Blu-ray]
I Love Lucy: Ultimate Season One [Blu-ray]
A Kind of Murder [DVD+BD]
Over America [Blu-ray]
Patriot Games [Blu-ray]
RocknRolla [Blu-ray]
Up (Four-Disc Blu-ray/DVD Combo) [Blu-ray]
I am looking to trade these Slip covers, backing cards and Boxes for Blu-rays & 4K movies (a bunch of mine for one of yours) 4K & HD digital codes (prefer MA or Vudu). I AM NOT LOOKING TO TRADE FOR OTHER SLIP COVERS OR BOXES. Just to be clear these are not the movies (discs) just the packaging accessories.
I would love to have you PM me with your trade lists or offers.
DVD
James Bond collection boxes
Vol 1 w/box + slipcover and promo material
Vol 2 w/box + slipcover
Vol 3 w/box + slipcover
Casino Royale 2 disc widescreen edition slip
The Great Escape SE 2 disc collectors set w/opening cover slip/box
Monty Python and the Holy Grail SE slip/box
Towering Inferno SE slip/box w/booklet & Lobby cards
Terminator Ultimate edition backing card
Titanic 3 disc Special Collectors Edition backing card
Bad Boys Silver Superbit slip
The Mask Of Zorro Silver Superbit slip
The Guns Of Navarone Silver Superbit slip
The Royal Tenenbaums Criterion Collection 157 slip/box
The Day After Tomorrow lenticular cover slip
Denis Leary Limited Collectors Edition No Cure For Cancer/Lock N Load and More slip
High School Reunion Collection Box (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science)
The Adventures of Indiana Jones The Complete DVD Movie Collection Widescreen box
Cinderella Man Widescreen slip
Blu-ray
MIB Men In Black slip
Get Smart lenticular cover slip (Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince lenticular cover slip
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2 Blu-ray 3D Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy lenticular cover slip
Iron Man Ultimate 2 disc edition slip
Captain Marvel Multi-Screen edition slip
Marvels The Avengers Blu-ray + DVD slip
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Star Trek (Abrams) 3-disc digital copy special edition slip
Star Trek Into Darkness Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy see thru slip
Band Of Brothers Slip/backboard for Metal Box
The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition Giftset back board
Wonder Women Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Toy Story 3 2 disc Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Ted Unrated Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy Ultraviolet slip
10 Things I Hate About You 10th anniversary edition slip
Lethal Weapon Collection 4 Film Favorites Collection slip
Jaws 100th Anniversary Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy opening cover slip
Midway 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
The Martian Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD slip
The Dark Knight slip
The Dark Knight Rises Blu-Ray+DVD+Ultraviolet Combo Pack lenticular cover slip
Titanic (Cameron) Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy
Unstoppable Blu-Ray+Digital Copy
The Hunger Games Catching Fire Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD Ultraviolet slip
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Park 1 Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD backing card
Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol 3 disc set Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Mission Impossible Rogue Nation 2 disc set Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital HD slip
Mission Impossible Fallout 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean The Curse of the Black Pearl 2 disc set slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean Dead Mans Chest 2 disc set slip
Pirates Of the Caribbean At Worlds End 2 disc set slip
Ratatouille 2 disc set slip
Cars 2 disc set slip
A Bugs Life Blu-ray +Digital Copy slip
Indiana Jones The Complete Adventures 4 disc Box
Goldfinger slip
The Man With The Golden Gun slip
The World Is Not Enough slip
Skyfall Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Spectre Blu-Ray+Digital HD slip
Star Wars The Complete Saga 9 disc set all 6 movies box
Star Wars The Force Awakens Blu-Ray+Digital HD slip
Star Wars The Last Jedi 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Copy slip
Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker The Ultimate Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray+DVD+Digital Code slip
Young Frankenstein slip
Ghostbusters 25th Anniversary slip
Blu-ray/4K Movies wanted
I will trade, in many cases several of mine for one of yours. I am also open to HD/4K digital copy codes.
Apollo 13 Limited Edition 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray
The Best Picture Collection (Chicago/English Patient/King's Speech/Shakespeare in Love)(Blu-Ray)
Executive Decision / Point Break / Swordfish [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Looker (1981) [Blu-ray]
Marvel's Captain America: Civil War (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
Passengers SteelBook (4K Ultra HD Blu Ray + Blu Ray)
Silver Streak [Blu-ray]
They Live [Blu-ray]
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Live [Blu-ray]
Working Girl [Blu-ray]
The World's End, Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead Trilogy [Blu-ray]
Xanadu [Blu-ray]
1917 (Ultra HD/BD) [Blu-ray]
The American President [Blu-ray]
Dave (BD) [Blu-ray]
Days of Thunder 4k Ultra Hd [Blu-ray]
Ford v Ferrari 4k Ultra Hd [Blu-ray]
Godzilla (1998) [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray]
Goodbye Girl, The [Blu-ray]
Spider-Man: Far From Home [Blu-ray]
To name a few. There are plenty more
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off