Looking to buy or rent "Douchebag" (2010)

I have been diving deep into quirky indie films, which has led me to watching a big portion of Drake Doremus' filmography. Despite being a Sundance select from ten years ago, Douchebag has largely become a lost film, due to its distributors going out of business and there being no streaming services available for the United States.



If anyone has a copy of Douchebag, I would love to make an arrangement, to either buy or rent it!