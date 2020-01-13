Trading other items
#1
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 685
Received 18 Likes on 12 Posts
Trading other items
Hi everyone,
We're considering opening up the forum (or creating a sub-forum) to trade video games, comics, FunkoPop figures, etc. Basically anything else that's talked about on the site. What are everyone's feelings about this and could you see yourself engaging in other trades outside of discs?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,755
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Trading other items
I’d be down for that. I know there’s a sub forum already for video games, but it doesn’t look like it gets a lot of action. Maybe somewhere where we can have an all encompassing forum for non-movie stuff.
