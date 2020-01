Looking for trades only

I'm looking for trades only. I'm not looking for anything great either, as long as I don't already own it. I gave each disc a rating between 1 and 5. I did not list anything that was below a 3 for obvious reason. They all come in cases with their sleeves unless noted.



PM me for inquiries



USED:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

27 Dresses (Full, 2007) (Disc 5)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Widescreen, 1995) (Disc 3.5)

American Pie: Naked Mile (Full, 2006) (Disc 5)

American Wedding (Full, 2003) (Disc 3.5)

Americas Sweethearts (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc 4)

Army of Darkness (Widescreen, 1992) (Disc 5)

Awful Dr Orlof (Widescreen, 1962) (Disc 5)

Backwoods (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc: 3)

Bad Teacher (Widescreen, 2011) (Disc 3.5)

Badges of Fury (Widescreen, 2013) (Disc 3)

Beautiful Ohio (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc: 5)

Beyond Borders (Full, 2003) (Disc 3.5)

Brady Bunch Movie (Widescreen, 1995) (Disc 4.5)

Bridesmaids (Widescreen, 2011) (Disc 4)

Brothers Solomon (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 3.5)

Bucket of Blood (1959) (Disc: 5)

Charlies Angles / Charlies Angels 2 (Wide/Full, 2000/2003) (Disc: 5)

Checking Out (2005) (Disc 5)

Breaking News (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 3.5

Breaking Upwards (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc: 5)

Burnt Offerings (Widescreen, 1976) (Disc 4)

Christmas Story (Widescreen, 1983) (Disc 4)

Christmas Vacation (Widescreen, 1989) (Disc 4)

City of Your Final Destination (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc: 3.5)

Coming and Going (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 5)

Confidence (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 4)

Conviction (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 4.5)

Corpse Grinders (Widescreen, 1972) (Disc 5)

Darkman 2 (Widescreen, 1995) (Disc 5)

Darkman 3 (Widescreen, 1996) (Disc 4.5)

Dead Like Me: Season 1 (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 4)

Dead Like Me: Season 2 (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 4)

Dead Like Me: Life After Death (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc 3.5)

Deep Impact (Widescreen, 1998) (Disc 5)

Dirty Shame (Widescreen, 2005) (Disc 3.5) *Rated R*

Dodgeball (Full, 2004) (Disc: 5)

Dogma (Widescreen, 1999) (Disc 4.5)

Donnie Darko: Directors Cut (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 4.5)

Eastern Promises (Full, 2007) (Disc 5)

English Patient (Widescreen, 1996) (Disc 5)

Entrapment (Widescreen, 2000) (Disc 5)

Family Tree (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 4.5)

Fatal Attraction (Widescreen, 1987) (Disc 4)

Fire Down Below (Widescreen, 1997) (Disc 4.5)

Five Corners (1986) (Disc 4)

Flirting with Diaster (Widescreen, 1996) (Disc 5)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 3.5)

Freddy Got Fingered (Widescreen, 2001) (Disc 4

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Widescreen, 2011) (Disc 4)

Good Woman (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 3)

Good Year (Full, 2006) (Disc 3)

Great Mouse Detective (Widescreen, 1986) (Disc 5)

Guess Who (Widescreen, 2005) (Disc 3.5)

Happiness (Full, 1998) (Disc 3.5)

Happy Happy (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 5)

Hell Up in Harlem (Widescreen, 1973) (Disc 5)

Horrors of Spider Island (1962) (Disc 5)

Hot Tub Time Machine (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 5)

House Bunny (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 3)

Hunger Games (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 5)

I Robot (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 5)

I Spit On Your Grave (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 3)

Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 3)

Inside Man (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 3)

Intruders (Widescreen, 2016) (Disc 4.5)

Iron Monkey (Widescreen, 1993)

Italian Job (Full, 2003) (Disc 4)

Jack & Diane (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 5)

Jane Doe (Widescreen, 2001) (Disc: 2.5)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 5)

Judge Dredd (Widescreen, 1995) (Disc 3.5)

Julia and Julia (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc 3)

Juno (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc: 4.5)

Juno (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc: 3.5)

Just like Heaven (Full, 2006) (Disc 3.5

Just Friends (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc 3)

Kickboxer (Full, 1989) (Disc 4.5)

Kung Fu Traveler (Widescreen,2017) (Disc 4.5)

L.A. Dicks (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc: 3.5)

Ladder 49 (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 3)

Last Kiss (Full, 2006) (Disc 5)

Legionnaire (Widescreen, 1998) (Disc 5)

Looking for Kitty (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 3)

Lords of London (Widescreen, 2014) (Disc: 5)

Love Punch (Widescreen, 2013) (Disc 4.5)

Lovesick (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 4)

Man About Town (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc: 5)

May (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc 3.5)

Midnight Cowboy (Widescreen, 1969) (Disc 4.5)

Middle Men (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 5)

Missing in Action (Widescreen, 1984) (Disc 4)

Mr Beans Holiday (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc 3.5

Mr Deeds (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc 5)

Mystery Train (Widescreen, 1989) (Disc 4.5)

Nacho Libre (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 3)

New in Town (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 5)

Newest Pledge (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 3.5)

Night in the Woods (Widescreen, 2011) (Disc 4.5)

Nightingale (Widescreen, 2015) (Disc 5)

Nightmare Before Christmas (Widescreen, 1993) (Disc 3.5)

No Blood, No Tears (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc: 5)

No Witness (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc: 4)

Observe and Report (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc: 3.5)

Office: Season 6 (Disc 4) *sticker on case, missing outer sleeve*

Other Hell (Widescreen, 1981) (Disc: 5)

Paperback Romance (Widescreen, 1994) (Disc: 4)

Piranha DD (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 4)

Pitch Perfect 2 (Widescreen, 2015) (Disc 4)

Police Academy 4 (Full, 1987) (Disc 3.5) *sticker on digipak*

Princess Bride (Widescreen, 1987) (Disc 4.5)

Psycho III (Widescreen, 1986) (Disc 4)

Q The Winged Serpent (Widescreen, 1983) (Disc 4)

Queen of the Damned (Full, 2002) (Disc 3)

Quiet Place (Widescreen, 2018)

Rampage (Widescreen, 2018) (Disc 5)

Roadhouse (Widescreen, 1989) (Disc: 4.5)

Rocky (Widescreen, 1976) (Disc 4.5)

Role Models (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc 3.5)

Rounders (Widescreen, 1998) (Disc 5)

Running Free (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc: 5)

RV (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 3)

Safe Haven (Widescreen, 2013) (Disc 4)

Salt (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc: 3)

Savage Weekend (Full, 1979)

Scary Movie 3.5 (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 5)

Scary Movie 4 (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 4.5)

Sealab 2021: Season 4 (Full, 2006) (Disc 5)

Semi-Pro (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc 3.5)

Shes Having a Baby (Widescreen, 1988) (Disc 5)

Singing Detective (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 4.5)

Sleepwalk With Me ((Widescreen, 2012)

Sliders: Season 3 (Disc 4.5)

Slither (Full, 2006)

Some Kind of Wonderful (Widescreen 1987) (Disc 4.5)

Somegirl (2000)

South Park: Season 14 (Disc 4) *missing outer sleeve*

Spanglish (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc 3.5)

Speed 2 (Widescreen, 1997) (Disc: 3)

Spooner (Widescreen, 2011) (Disc: 4)

SS Hellcamp (Widescreen, 1977) (Disc: 5)

Starstruck (2006) (Disc: 5)

Stevie (Widescreen, 2003) (Disc 4.5)

Strange Wilderness (Widescreen, 2007) (Disc 3.5)

Stuart Little 2 (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc 3.5)

Stuart Little 3 (Widescreen, 2005) (Disc 4.5)

Stuck On You (Full, 2003) (Disc 3)

Suburbia (1984) (Disc 3.5)

Survivor (Widescreen, 2014) (Disc: 5)

Taken (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 4)

Talledega Nights (Full, 2006) (Disc 3.5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 10 (Disc 5)

Tenderness (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc: 3)

Tenture (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc 3.5)

This is Not a Test (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 5)

Tightrope (Widescreen, 1984) (Disc 3.5) *sticker on digipak*

Tomie (Widescreen, 1999) (Disc 4.5)

Tourist (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc: 5)

Tremors Action Pack (1-4) (Widescreen) (Disc 4)

Tropic Thunder (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 3)

Unearthed (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 5)

Vacation (Full, 1983) (Disc 3)

Valley of Tears (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc: 4)

Very Brady Sequel (Widescreen, 1996) (Disc 5)

Waiting for Forever (Widescreen, 2009) (Disc 5)

Walking Dead: Season 1 (Widescreen, 2010) (Disc 4)

Walking Dead: Season 2 (Widescreen, 2012) (Disc 4)

We Don't Live Here Anymore (Widescreen, 2004) (Disc: 3.5)

Wedding Crashers (Widescreen, 2005) (Disc 4)

When Eagles Strike (2003) (Disc 4)

Whole Nine Yards (Widescreen, 2000) (Disc 3)

Willow Creek (2014) (Disc 3.5)

Witless Protection (Widescreen, 2008) (Disc 4)

Wraith (Full, 1986) (Disc 5)

XXX (Widescreen, 2002) (Disc 5)

You Me and Dupree (Widescreen, 2006) (Disc 3.5)

Zombieworld (Widescreen, 2014) (Disc: 3)







SEALED::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Alien 3 (1992) *spanish*

Balls of Fury (Widescreen, 2007)

Blind (Widescreen, 2017)

Borat (Full, 2006)

Cemetery High (1988)

Christmas Bounty (Widescreen, 2013)

Clockwork Orange (Widescreen, 1971)

Delta Force (Full, 1986)

Edge: A Decade of Decadence (2008)

Evidence (Widescreen, 2013)

Exiled (Widescreen, 2007)

Fools Rush In (Widescreen, 1997)

Good Luck Chuck (Widescreen, 2007)

He was a Quiet Man (Widescreen, 2007)

Horrible Bosses (Widescreen, 2011)

Horror Express (1972) *slim dvd case*

I Spit On Your Grave (Widescreen, 1978)

In Good Company (Widescreen, 2004)

Jaws 3 (Widescreen, 1983)

Just Friends (Widescreen, 2007)

Karate For Life (Full, 1977)

Last Days in the Desert (Widescreen, 2015)

Legends of Old West: 42 Episodes (

Limitless (Widescreen, 2011)

Lone Star State of Mind (Widescreen, 2003)

Lost City (Widescreen, 2004)

Lullaby (Widescreen, 2014)

MPD: Psycho III (Widescreen, 2000)

Out of Reach (Widescreen, 2004)

Return of Swamp Thing (Widescreen, 1989)

Return to Nuke'em High Vol 1 (Widescreen, 2014)

Ripper 2 (Widescreen, 2004)

Seven (Widescreen, 1995)

Shadow: Dead Riot (Widescreen, 2006)

Street Sharks: The Complete Series (1988)

Sublime (Widescreen, 2006)

Surveillance (Widescreen, 2008)

Suspect (Widescreen, 2013)

Thin Ice (Widescreen, 2012)

Turtles Tale 2: Sammys Escape from Paradise (Widescreen, 2012)

Twelve (Widescreen, 2010)

Unbroken (Widescreen, 2015)

Wolf Warrior (Widescreen, 2015)

Wonder Woman: Animated Movie (Widescreen, 2009)