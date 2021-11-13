Target DVD Prices (November 14th - 20th, 2021)

Jungle Cruise

* Exclusive packaging with 2 foil-etched cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Wonder

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $19.99



- - -



Jungle Cruise $ price on Sunday morning



Wonder $ price on Sunday morning



Fast & Furious: 9 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning



Candyman (2021) $ price on Sunday morning



Candyman: 2 Movie Collection $19.99



- - -



Mulan $8.00 (live action)

Frozen II $8.00

Toy Story 4 $8.00

(additional Disney titles on sale in stores)



- - -



Home Alone 2 $4.00

Miricle On 34th Street $7.00



- - -



available 11/19



"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $11.99

"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99

"The Weekend - The Highlights" exclusive vinyl $59.99

"Twenty One Pilots - Scaled And Icy" exclusive vinyl $19.99

"Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks and cover art $27.99

"Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around" with exclusive Christmas card $11.99

"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl and poster $22.99

"Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas" exclusive vinyl and bonus track $24.99

"Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas" exclusive vinyl $22.99







Enjoy.