Target DVD Prices (November 14th - 20th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,840
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 17 Posts
Target DVD Prices (November 14th - 20th, 2021)
Jungle Cruise
* Exclusive packaging with 2 foil-etched cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Wonder
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Jungle Cruise $ price on Sunday morning
Wonder $ price on Sunday morning
Fast & Furious: 9 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning
Candyman (2021) $ price on Sunday morning
Candyman: 2 Movie Collection $19.99
- - -
Mulan $8.00 (live action)
Frozen II $8.00
Toy Story 4 $8.00
(additional Disney titles on sale in stores)
- - -
Home Alone 2 $4.00
Miricle On 34th Street $7.00
- - -
available 11/19
"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $11.99
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99
"The Weekend - The Highlights" exclusive vinyl $59.99
"Twenty One Pilots - Scaled And Icy" exclusive vinyl $19.99
"Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks and cover art $27.99
"Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around" with exclusive Christmas card $11.99
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl and poster $22.99
"Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas" exclusive vinyl and bonus track $24.99
"Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas" exclusive vinyl $22.99
Enjoy.
* Exclusive packaging with 2 foil-etched cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Wonder
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Jungle Cruise $ price on Sunday morning
Wonder $ price on Sunday morning
Fast & Furious: 9 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning
Candyman (2021) $ price on Sunday morning
Candyman: 2 Movie Collection $19.99
- - -
Mulan $8.00 (live action)
Frozen II $8.00
Toy Story 4 $8.00
(additional Disney titles on sale in stores)
- - -
Home Alone 2 $4.00
Miricle On 34th Street $7.00
- - -
available 11/19
"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $11.99
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99
"The Weekend - The Highlights" exclusive vinyl $59.99
"Twenty One Pilots - Scaled And Icy" exclusive vinyl $19.99
"Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks and cover art $27.99
"Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around" with exclusive Christmas card $11.99
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl and poster $22.99
"Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas" exclusive vinyl and bonus track $24.99
"Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas" exclusive vinyl $22.99
Enjoy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off