Target DVD Prices (November 14th - 20th, 2021)

   
11-13-21
Target DVD Prices (November 14th - 20th, 2021)
Jungle Cruise
* Exclusive packaging with 2 foil-etched cards; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

Wonder
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $19.99

- - -

Jungle Cruise $ price on Sunday morning

Wonder $ price on Sunday morning

Fast & Furious: 9 Movie Collection $ price on Sunday morning

Candyman (2021) $ price on Sunday morning

Candyman: 2 Movie Collection $19.99

- - -

Mulan $8.00 (live action)
Frozen II $8.00
Toy Story 4 $8.00
(additional Disney titles on sale in stores)

- - -

Home Alone 2 $4.00
Miricle On 34th Street $7.00

- - -

available 11/19

"Adele - 30" with three exclusive bonus tracks $11.99
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99
"The Weekend - The Highlights" exclusive vinyl $59.99
"Twenty One Pilots - Scaled And Icy" exclusive vinyl $19.99
"Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof" exclusive vinyl with two bonus tracks and cover art $27.99
"Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around" with exclusive Christmas card $11.99
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl and poster $22.99
"Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas" exclusive vinyl and bonus track $24.99
"Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas" exclusive vinyl $22.99



Enjoy.
