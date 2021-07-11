Target DVD Prices (November 7th - 13th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (November 7th - 13th, 2021)
Respect
* Exclusive packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Respect $19.99
Reminscence $19.99
- - -
buy two (games, DVDs/BDs and books) and get one free; excludes recent games and movies/TV shows - must be on the same receipt.
- - -
available 11/12
"Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version)" exclusive vinyl $49.99
"Purple Rain - Soundtrack" exclusive vinyl $22.99
"Eric Clapton - The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions" exclusive store CD $11.99
"Rod Stewart - The Tears Of Hercules" exclusive poster $11.99
Nothing for me here.
