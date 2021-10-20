Black Friday 2021
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,819
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Black Friday 2021
Indeed.
Will update as new information surfaces. *nods*
Lets begin...
- - -
Wal-Mart
Like with last year, "Black Friday" will not be a single day for the store, but spread out - different days, different sales. Unlike before, those who are members of "Walmart+" will have early access. Never heard of it gathering the list. For them it starts on November 10th at 3 PM to 6 PM (Eastern time), members only.
Deal go live for everybody else in stores on the 12th at 5 AM.
Should be noted, a first for them...
Due to circumstances beyond our control, select items may not be available in all stores
There will aways be sales, but they won't be as deep and as plentiful.
Where I live there are a huge stacks/pile of truck cargos (store logo) that can be seen from the freeway, a ton of them. Can only guess they're for the stores in the area. Off the top of my head, four of them. Enough for them all? Don't know.
November 12th, 2021 (Friday)
$5.96 titles - over 30 titles
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Godzilla/Kong: Skull Isand/Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - 3 Film Collection
The Meg/Deep Blue Sea/Deep Blue Sea 2 - 3 Film Collection
James Bond: Daniel Craig Collection
The Croods: A New Age
The Marksman
Wonder Woman 1984
A Quite Place: Part II
Mortal Kombat (remake)
Fantastic Beasts: 2 Film Collection
Jurassic World - 2 Movie Collection (store exclusive)
Spirit: Untamed
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Sole Christmas (live action)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (animated)
Trolls: World Tour
Elf
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
A Christmas Story
The Polar Express
Sonic The Hedgehog
Abominable
Paw Patrol: Pups Saves Christmas
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer
Straight Outta Nowhere - Scooby Doo
(additional titles in store)
$7.96 titles - over 40 titles
Black Panther
Mulan (live action)
Frozen
Frozen II
Moana
Onward
Tangled
Toy Story 4
Fox And The Hound - 2 Movie Collection
Aladdin (live action)
Avatar
The New Mutants
Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker
Avengers: End Game
Captain Marvel
The Lion King (live action)
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Mickey's Christmas Carol: 30th Anniversary
Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
(additional titles in store)
$9.96 titles - over 30 titles
Wonder Woman/Wonder Woman 1984 - Double Feature (store exclusive)
Troll/Troll: World Tour - 2 Movie Collection (store exclusive)
The Croods/The Croods: A New Age - 2 Movie Collection
Shrek: 4 - Movie Collection
How To Train Your Dragon: 3 Movie Collection
Friday The 13th: 8 Movie Collection
Rocky: 6 Film Collection
Game Of Thrones: Seasons 1 - 8 (each)
Supernatural: Season 15
The Big Bang Theory: Season 12
The Umbrella Academy: Season 1
Batwoman: Season 2
The Flash: Season 7
Band Of Brothers
The Pacific
Doom Patrol: Season 2
Snowpiecer: Season 1
His Dark Materials: Season 1
Lovecraft Country: Season 1
Rick And Morty: Season 4
(additional titles in store)
$12.96 titles - over 30 titles
Black Widow
Luca
Soul
Cruella
Free Guy
Raya And The Last Dragon
Finding Nemo/Finding Dora - 2 Movie Collection
The Incredibles/The Incredibles 2 - 2 Movie Collection
(additional titles in store)
If you're into vinyl there are many records and store exclusives for $15.00.
Hoping I can find season ten "The Walking Dead" for ten or so. I need that. And will pick up S7 of "The Flash". Like a radio station covering the top 40, this feels limited. Would like to find "Resident Alien" S1, "The Nevers" S1 P1, "American Gods" seasons, "Penny Dreadful City Of Angels" S1 and others on DVD.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off