Black Friday 2021

Quote: Due to circumstances beyond our control, select items may not be available in all stores

Quote: There will aways be sales, but they won't be as deep and as plentiful.

Indeed.Will update as new information surfaces. *nods*Lets begin...- - -Like with last year, "Black Friday" will not be a single day for the store, but spread out - different days, different sales. Unlike before, those who are members of "Walmart+" will have early access. Never heard of it gathering the list. For them it starts on November 10th at 3 PM to 6 PM (Eastern time), members only.Deal go live for everybody else in stores on the 12th at 5 AM.Should be noted, a first for them...- Aaron Cheris fromWhere I live there are a huge stacks/pile of truck cargos (store logo) that can be seen from the freeway, a ton of them. Can only guess they're for the stores in the area. Off the top of my head, four of them. Enough for them all? Don't know.November 12th, 2021 (Friday)$5.96 titles - over 30 titlesSnake Eyes: G.I. Joe OriginsGodzilla Vs. KongGodzilla/Kong: Skull Isand/Godzilla: King Of The Monsters - 3 Film CollectionThe Meg/Deep Blue Sea/Deep Blue Sea 2 - 3 Film CollectionJames Bond: Daniel Craig CollectionThe Croods: A New AgeThe MarksmanWonder Woman 1984A Quite Place: Part IIMortal Kombat (remake)Fantastic Beasts: 2 Film CollectionJurassic World - 2 Movie Collection (store exclusive)Spirit: UntamedDr. Seuss' How The Grinch Sole Christmas (live action)Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (animated)Trolls: World TourElfNational Lampoon's Christmas VacationA Christmas StoryThe Polar ExpressSonic The HedgehogAbominablePaw Patrol: Pups Saves ChristmasPaw Patrol: The MovieRudolph The Red Nose ReindeerStraight Outta Nowhere - Scooby Doo(additional titles in store)$7.96 titles - over 40 titlesBlack PantherMulan (live action)FrozenFrozen IIMoanaOnwardTangledToy Story 4Fox And The Hound - 2 Movie CollectionAladdin (live action)AvatarThe New MutantsStar Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of SkywalkerAvengers: End GameCaptain MarvelThe Lion King (live action)Maleficent: Mistress Of EvilMickey's Christmas Carol: 30th AnniversaryMickey's Once Upon A Christmas(additional titles in store)$9.96 titles - over 30 titlesWonder Woman/Wonder Woman 1984 - Double Feature (store exclusive)Troll/Troll: World Tour - 2 Movie Collection (store exclusive)The Croods/The Croods: A New Age - 2 Movie CollectionShrek: 4 - Movie CollectionHow To Train Your Dragon: 3 Movie CollectionFriday The 13th: 8 Movie CollectionRocky: 6 Film CollectionGame Of Thrones: Seasons 1 - 8 (each)Supernatural: Season 15The Big Bang Theory: Season 12The Umbrella Academy: Season 1Batwoman: Season 2The Flash: Season 7Band Of BrothersThe PacificDoom Patrol: Season 2Snowpiecer: Season 1His Dark Materials: Season 1Lovecraft Country: Season 1Rick And Morty: Season 4(additional titles in store)$12.96 titles - over 30 titlesBlack WidowLucaSoulCruellaFree GuyRaya And The Last DragonFinding Nemo/Finding Dora - 2 Movie CollectionThe Incredibles/The Incredibles 2 - 2 Movie Collection(additional titles in store)If you're into vinyl there are many records and store exclusives for $15.00.Hoping I can find season ten "The Walking Dead" for ten or so. I need that. And will pick up S7 of "The Flash". Like a radio station covering the top 40, this feels limited. Would like to find "Resident Alien" S1, "The Nevers" S1 P1, "American Gods" seasons, "Penny Dreadful City Of Angels" S1 and others on DVD.