Best Buy DVD Prices (March 9th - 11th, 2021)
Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Mulan (1998) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
- - -
Vanguard (2020) $13.99
Adverse $13.99
American Skin $13.99
Jekyll And Hyde (mini-series) $27.99
Missed Connections $13.99
Devil Girl From Mars $11.99
The Maid's Room $13.99
Rent-A-Pal $13.99
Markie In Milwaukee $19.99
Russian Raid $14.99
Two By Two: Overboard! $17.99
Rock Camp $24.99
The Lady And The Highwayman $11.99
- - -
Prince Of Perisa $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Honey I Shunk The Kids $2.99
O Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
Anastasia (1997) $2.99
Robots $2.99
Blood In Blood Out $2.99
The Foreigner $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99
Black Mass/Blow: Double Feature $3.99
The Girl On The Train $3.99
Unforgiven $3.99
2012 $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99
Boondock Saints II $3.99
Deliverence: Deluxe Squeel Edition $3.99
The Secret Life Of Pes $3.99
Space Jam (full screen) $3.99
Cannon Ball Run $3.99
Public Enemies $3.99
Caddy Shack: 30th Annivesary $3.99
The Nut Job $3.99
Minions $3.99
The Little Rascal (1994) $3.99
Madagascar $4.99
What's Love Got To Do With It? $4.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary Playset $12.99
Saint Judy $13.99
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99
The Audrey Hepburn: 7 - Film Collection $15.99
- - -
Jekyll And Hyde (mini-series) $27.99
Son Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
MASH: The Complete Collection $49.99
Thundercats: The Complete Collection $37.99
I Love Lucy: The Complete Series $31.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99
I can only imagine "I Love Lucy" is a watered down version of the older complete series box set. One other thing...
This is the first time in a couple of years now; I didn't have to search for DVD version on new releases. Their website actually put this info in front. Something is afoot, perhaps done since the chain has fired a 5,000 full time and 2,000 part time employees last month. Looking to DVD buyers as a way to shore off their losses.
And I do plan on getting "Jekyll And Hyde" - been wanting to see this for some time.
