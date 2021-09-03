Best Buy DVD Prices (March 9th - 11th, 2021)

Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Mulan (1998) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99



- - -



Vanguard (2020) $13.99



Adverse $13.99



American Skin $13.99



Jekyll And Hyde (mini-series) $27.99



Missed Connections $13.99



Devil Girl From Mars $11.99



The Maid's Room $13.99



Rent-A-Pal $13.99



Markie In Milwaukee $19.99



Russian Raid $14.99



Two By Two: Overboard! $17.99



Rock Camp $24.99



The Lady And The Highwayman $11.99



- - -



Prince Of Perisa $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

Honey I Shunk The Kids $2.99

O Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99

Anastasia (1997) $2.99

Robots $2.99

Blood In Blood Out $2.99

The Foreigner $3.99

The Goonies $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99

Black Mass/Blow: Double Feature $3.99

The Girl On The Train $3.99

Unforgiven $3.99

2012 $3.99

Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99

Boondock Saints II $3.99

Deliverence: Deluxe Squeel Edition $3.99

The Secret Life Of Pes $3.99

Space Jam (full screen) $3.99

Cannon Ball Run $3.99

Public Enemies $3.99

Caddy Shack: 30th Annivesary $3.99

The Nut Job $3.99

Minions $3.99

The Little Rascal (1994) $3.99

Madagascar $4.99

What's Love Got To Do With It? $4.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



The Land Before Time: 30th Anniversary Playset $12.99

Saint Judy $13.99

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99

The Audrey Hepburn: 7 - Film Collection $15.99



- - -



Jekyll And Hyde (mini-series) $27.99

Son Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99

MASH: The Complete Collection $49.99

Thundercats: The Complete Collection $37.99

I Love Lucy: The Complete Series $31.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99







I can only imagine "I Love Lucy" is a watered down version of the older complete series box set. One other thing...



This is the first time in a couple of years now; I didn't have to search for DVD version on new releases. Their website actually put this info in front. Something is afoot, perhaps done since the chain has fired a 5,000 full time and 2,000 part time employees last month. Looking to DVD buyers as a way to shore off their losses.



And I do plan on getting "Jekyll And Hyde" - been wanting to see this for some time.