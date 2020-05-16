Target DVD Prices (May 17th - 23th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (May 17th - 23th, 2020)
Onward
* Exclusive storybook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Onward $ price on Sunday morning
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War $ price on Sunday morning
Sonic: The Hedgehog $ price on Sunday morning
The Way Back $ price on Sunday morning
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Fear Of The Walking Dead: The Complete Fifth Season" or "The Good Place: The Final Season" DVDs.
