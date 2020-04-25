Target DVD Prices (April 26th - May 2nd, 2020)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99



Trolls: World Tour - Dance Party Edition

* Exclusive BD/DVD/DC combo

(don't know the price or release date; just reads "Pre-order now!"



Trolls: World Tour (available now)

* Exclusive wristbands; BD/DC combo $13.00

* Exclusive wristbands; DVD/DC combo $13.00



Bad Boys For Life (available now)

* Exclusive poster art and packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99



- - -



Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



Vinyl available on 5/1



"Neil Diamond - All Time Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl release $27.99



"Trolls - World Tour" exclusive vinyl soundtrack $24.99 (available now; as I understand)







No listing for "Arrow: The Complete Eighth Season".