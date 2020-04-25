Target DVD Prices (April 26th - May 2nd, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,517
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Target DVD Prices (April 26th - May 2nd, 2020)
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99
Trolls: World Tour - Dance Party Edition
* Exclusive BD/DVD/DC combo
(don't know the price or release date; just reads "Pre-order now!"
Trolls: World Tour (available now)
* Exclusive wristbands; BD/DC combo $13.00
* Exclusive wristbands; DVD/DC combo $13.00
Bad Boys For Life (available now)
* Exclusive poster art and packaging; BD/DVD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Vinyl available on 5/1
"Neil Diamond - All Time Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl release $27.99
"Trolls - World Tour" exclusive vinyl soundtrack $24.99 (available now; as I understand)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Arrow: The Complete Eighth Season".
