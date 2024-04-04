DVD Talk Forum

Mark D. Bright - RIP

Mark D. Bright - RIP

   
04-04-24, 07:53 PM
Mark D. Bright - RIP
Mark deserves his own thread.

Sadly, artist Mark Bright has passed away at the age of 68. Far too soon.

For me, I'll always remember him for his work on Power Man and Iron Fist as well as Iron Man. Others will remember him for his work on Green Lantern.

Regardless of what series you think of first when you think of Mark (or M.D.), he did some really good work.

