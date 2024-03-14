The "comics are too expensive" thread

I haven't collected monthly comics in a while, but I know the price point has been creeping up. But it's not until I saw this post on twitter that it hit me how the collections are naturally going to get more and more expensive. But this just seems ridiculous:Here's the Amazon listing:144 pages for 30 bucks. Geez.So for those who are still collecting, have you guys cut back or just absorbed the price increases?