The "comics are too expensive" thread

The "comics are too expensive" thread

   
03-14-24, 12:59 PM
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,908
Received 1,865 Likes on 1,443 Posts
The "comics are too expensive" thread
I haven't collected monthly comics in a while, but I know the price point has been creeping up. But it's not until I saw this post on twitter that it hit me how the collections are naturally going to get more and more expensive. But this just seems ridiculous:


Here's the Amazon listing:

Amazon Amazon


144 pages for 30 bucks. Geez.

So for those who are still collecting, have you guys cut back or just absorbed the price increases?
Reply Like
03-14-24, 01:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,520
Received 444 Likes on 329 Posts
Re: The "comics are too expensive" thread
95% of what I buy is at least 10 years old (most over 20 years old), so this doesn't affect me - but pricing is a problem.

I do want the new Captain America run from JMS in trades. I hope it isn't $30, too!
Reply Like
