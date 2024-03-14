The "comics are too expensive" thread
I haven't collected monthly comics in a while, but I know the price point has been creeping up. But it's not until I saw this post on twitter that it hit me how the collections are naturally going to get more and more expensive. But this just seems ridiculous:
Here's the Amazon listing:
144 pages for 30 bucks. Geez.
So for those who are still collecting, have you guys cut back or just absorbed the price increases?
95% of what I buy is at least 10 years old (most over 20 years old), so this doesn't affect me - but pricing is a problem.
I do want the new Captain America run from JMS in trades. I hope it isn't $30, too!
I do want the new Captain America run from JMS in trades. I hope it isn't $30, too!
