DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Carlos Pacheco

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

RIP Carlos Pacheco

   
Old 11-10-22, 02:55 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 2,715
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
RIP Carlos Pacheco
60 years old. How sad.
https://www.superherohype.com/comics...ses-away-at-60
Neitzl is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-10-22, 03:00 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Posts: 13,511
Likes: 0
Received 104 Likes on 81 Posts
Re: RIP Carlos Pacheco
What???

I loved his work! Avengers Forever may be my all time favorite limited series, and I'm not even an Avengers guy. His work on Captain Marvel was great and maybe the only readable Captain Marvel series.

Had no idea he was that old.
Timber is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.