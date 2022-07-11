Kevin O'Neill (1953-2022)
Kevin O'Neill (1953-2022)
Kevin O'Neill, probably best known for being Alan Moore's co-creator on League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, passed away last week.
https://bleedingcool.com/comics/kevi...as-died-at-69/
Re: Kevin O'Neill (1953-2022)
loved his work on Nemesis
