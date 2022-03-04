Alan Moore Career Overview
Alan Moore Career Overview
In the game thread one candidate for our lists brought up some rather heated defense when I said he wasn't on my list, and how I viewed his influence on other writers as not always being a positive one (continuity be damned, more or less).
That really brought up some ardent support of Moore, and a defense of his work against what was seen as an unfair and ill informed criticism.
And, to be honest, it's nice to see such passionate response when it comes to a comic writer . I feel much the same way about Stan Lee when Kirby fans take shots at him.
As part of the discussion, I was advised that Moore wrote the two part Superman story, "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" I've got the Eaglemoss hardcover collection with that story and two others that Moore wrote. It hadn't clicked with me until then that it was THAT Alan Moore that wrote those stories. So I finally got around to reading that main story, and found it to be very good, if nothing more than a well written Elseworlds story. (Funny, that - it was outside of continuity. )
Then, this morning, I read the Superman/Swamp thing story in that book. That one was really odd. A very different take on Superman, and, again, something that we hadn't seen before and wouldn't really fit in with the regular continuity outside of a Team Up type book with Swamp Thing. Fairly well written, but, I don't know, just a little off for Superman.
His DC career started by making some radical changes to Swamp Thing...
But that was closer to the beginning of his career, in terms of working on high profile titles (or titles that would become high profile over time).
Watchmen, V For Vendetta, and several others are highly respected and have iconic status.
Re: Alan Moore Career Overview
I'm not sure how it is for other people, but I'm fine with people not liking or holding in high esteem the same creators I do. I will speak up though if I feel like someone is drastically miscategorizing someone's work without having any familiarity with it. If some says "I was never a fan of Alan Moore, just never got into his stuff" that's fine, but if you go "oh and I think he's responsible for the Clone saga and other stuff I hate so I won't even go near him, plus he's a weirdo" well that to me prompts a discussion.
There have been tons and tons and tons of retcons before and after Moore, though, in both Marvel and DC. Usually these retcons even result in there being multiple Earths or a Crisis or event. Moore did not start this. It is a work for hire business (at least in the superhero world) and when you get hundreds of creators a shot to write their own stories, they're going to change things up, even things that are held in high regard, but I wouldn't blame Moore for that at all.
And Marvel never made radical changes like Peter being the clone, the, "Clone," still being a live (after being incinerated ), and then Norman Osborn showing up alive (and, worse plot points for that return of Norman storyline) - until the 90's.
No one was willing to throw out key events in a character's history until Moore reimagined Swamp Thing. It was a highly influential run. Like Hollywood, people copied that idea (changing a character or his/her history when past events get in the way of the story you want to tell). Up to that point the most radical change I could think of would be Spider-Woman, and they just tweaked the origin slightly to make more sense for a brand new character when the original writer really kind of wrote in some details that would derail a long running series.
Look, from the stories I've read over the last 16 hours I can see that Moore is great with words. I can see how he developed into an iconic and influential figure.
Re: Alan Moore Career Overview
Moore's first major retcon/reworking/reimagining was Swamp Thing in 1983. Before Crisis.
Re: Alan Moore Career Overview
If Moore hadn't reinvented Swamp Thing, the book probably would have been cancelled before the year ended. Not all character revamps / reinventions are a bad thing or idea. For proof, look at Batman in the 50's / 60's before Denny O' Neill and Neal Adams revamped the character, or Claremont 's X-Men revamped in the mid 70's. X-Men was cancelled before the 60's ended, and Batman was heading for the same fate.
Having said that, I'm not intending to criticize Moore in any harsh way. I'm not a fan of changing a character's history, but he felt it needed to be done, and the fans, by a wide margin, liked his changes.
And he is great with words.
What would you point to as his best work?
Re: Alan Moore Career Overview
This is so disturbingly incorrect about Moore it hardly abides the telling. He didn't destroy what came before with Swamp Thing, he built upon it and recontextualized it in a way that not only respected the history and continuity, it improved it in such a way that not only the creators approved, so did readers.
Moore reconfigured the Swamp Thing's origin to make him a true monster as opposed to a human transformed into a monster. In his first issue, he swept aside the supporting cast Pasko had introduced in his year-and-a-half run as writer, and brought the Sunderland Corporation (a villainous group out to gain the secrets of Alec Holland's research) to the forefront, as they hunted down the Swamp Thing and "killed" him in a hail of bullets.The Saga of the Swamp Thing (vol. 2) #21 (Feb. 1984), "The Anatomy Lesson", signaled a change in the character's mythos by having an obscure supervillain, the Floronic Man (Jason Woodrue), perform an autopsy on the Swamp Thing's body and discover it was only superficially human, its organs little more than crude, nonfunctional, vegetable-based imitations of their human counterparts, indicating that the Swamp Thing could never have been human. The Swamp Thing was not Alec Holland, but only believed it to be so: Holland had indeed died in the fire, and the swamp vegetation had absorbed his consciousness and memories and created a new sentient being that believed itself to be Alec Holland. The Swamp Thing would never be human again because he never was human to start with. Woodrue also concluded that, despite the autopsy, the Swamp Thing was still alive and in a deep coma due to the bullet wounds and imprisonment in cold-storage.[2]
Moore would later reveal, in an attempt to connect the original one-off Swamp Thing story from House of Secrets to the main Swamp Thing canon, that there had been dozens, perhaps hundreds, of Swamp Things since the dawn of humanity, and that all versions of the creature were designated defenders of the Parliament of Trees, an elemental community also known as "the Green" that connects all plant life on Earth.
And while I know it was a very popular change, it's not one that I like. What little I read of Swamp Thing in the 70's (a Brave and the Bold issue and one other) I liked in terms of Swamp Thing being a human transformed into a plant creature, and being desperate to find a way to cure himself. The change Moore made made it impossible for the character to be cured because it wasn't the original guy at all, taking away the hopeful side of the character that held out a belief that he could be cured at some point.
Again, I don't want to sound like I'm dumping on Alan Moore. That's not what this thread is about. But there has been a near deification of the man as a writer, and, while I understand why people love his work - and I agree that he's great with words - that doesn't mean his work is beyond any criticism.
The things he did fundamentally changed how a lot of writers approached comics after that. Was that for the better or for the worse?
