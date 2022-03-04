Alan Moore Career Overview

In the game thread one candidate for our lists brought up some rather heated defense when I said he wasn't on my list, and how I viewed his influence on other writers as not always being a positive one (continuity be damned, more or less).That really brought up some ardent support of Moore, and a defense of his work against what was seen as an unfair and ill informed criticism.And, to be honest, it's nice to see such passionate response when it comes to a comic writer . I feel much the same way about Stan Lee when Kirby fans take shots at him.As part of the discussion, I was advised that Moore wrote the two part Superman story, "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" I've got the Eaglemoss hardcover collection with that story and two others that Moore wrote. It hadn't clicked with me until then that it was THAT Alan Moore that wrote those stories. So I finally got around to reading that main story, and found it to be very good, if nothing more than a well written Elseworlds story. (Funny, that - it was outside of continuity.Then, this morning, I read the Superman/Swamp thing story in that book. That one was really odd. A very different take on Superman, and, again, something that we hadn't seen before and wouldn't really fit in with the regular continuity outside of a Team Up type book with Swamp Thing. Fairly well written, but, I don't know, just a little off for Superman.His DC career started by making some radical changes to Swamp Thing...But that was closer to the beginning of his career, in terms of working on high profile titles (or titles that would become high profile over time).Watchmen, V For Vendetta, and several others are highly respected and have iconic status.