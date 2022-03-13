DVD Talk Forum

So sad

Comic Book Talk

So sad

   
03-13-22, 04:40 PM
Join Date: Mar 2022
Location: Pittsburgh
So sad
I lost my comic book collection of over 2,000 vintage 1980s comics when our shit landlord forced us to move out after 10 years of being good tenants. So bummed!
03-13-22, 04:53 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Re: So sad
Originally Posted by zinpgh View Post
I lost my comic book collection of over 2,000 vintage 1980s comics when our shit landlord forced us to move out after 10 years of being good tenants. So bummed!
Why did you lose the comics? Were you not allowed time enough to pack??
