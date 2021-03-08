Tech Jacket (Kirkman - Invincible)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Tech Jacket (Kirkman - Invincible)
So, after finishing off Invincible in record time (all three compendiums done in 4 weeks), I remembered this character from one of those issues, and decided to check out another Kirkman creation - Tech Jacket.
Dumb name? Maybe, maybe not - but it's a cool concept. 1970's era Nova meets Iron Man meets Invincible (before Invincible). A cool concept, and a very entertaining comic, very much like Invincible. I bought both of the first two trades (featuring all the issues that Kirkman wrote, plus the first batch after that, written by Joe Keatinge.
I finished the first trade and I loved it. Tons of fun. Starting the second one tonight.
If you like Invincible, this is a really solid title to check out...
Dumb name? Maybe, maybe not - but it's a cool concept. 1970's era Nova meets Iron Man meets Invincible (before Invincible). A cool concept, and a very entertaining comic, very much like Invincible. I bought both of the first two trades (featuring all the issues that Kirkman wrote, plus the first batch after that, written by Joe Keatinge.
I finished the first trade and I loved it. Tons of fun. Starting the second one tonight.
If you like Invincible, this is a really solid title to check out...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off