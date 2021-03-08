DVD Talk Forum

Tech Jacket (Kirkman - Invincible)

Tech Jacket (Kirkman - Invincible)

   
Tech Jacket (Kirkman - Invincible)
So, after finishing off Invincible in record time (all three compendiums done in 4 weeks), I remembered this character from one of those issues, and decided to check out another Kirkman creation - Tech Jacket.

Dumb name? Maybe, maybe not - but it's a cool concept. 1970's era Nova meets Iron Man meets Invincible (before Invincible). A cool concept, and a very entertaining comic, very much like Invincible. I bought both of the first two trades (featuring all the issues that Kirkman wrote, plus the first batch after that, written by Joe Keatinge.

I finished the first trade and I loved it. Tons of fun. Starting the second one tonight.

If you like Invincible, this is a really solid title to check out...



