Where Do You Buy Your Trades/HC's?
Where Do You Buy Your Trades/HC's?
So I've got a couple go-to sources for my trades and hardcover compilations, and they work pretty well, but are sometimes fairly slow for the shipping. I've been using Tales of Wonder (aside from the shipping time I love them), and Cheap Graphic Novels (they're closer, so when they're on it shipping is faster, but they've been inconsistent lately due to COVID). Of course, I also use Amazon when they're priced right (they're wildly inconsistent on price, as I'm sure you're aware). Shipping is fast, but trades often come dinged up a little.
What sites do you order from when it comes to your trades and collections?
I usually use InstockTrades and Amazon, though I don't buy trades nearly as much as I used to (ran out of space). I did pick up a few with this last B1G1 half off amazon just had, though.
I usually use In Stock Trades, but I went about a year without buying anything physical, and during that time I heard IST’s service went down the tubes. I recently ordered the Defenders omnibus from them, and it took three weeks for them just to get it out the door.
As an alternative, I ordered the Kull Savage omnibus from Organically Priced Books, which is a small company I’ve heard good things about. However, they had it on back order, so this won’t be a good measure of their service.
