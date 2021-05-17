Where Do You Buy Your Trades/HC's?

So I've got a couple go-to sources for my trades and hardcover compilations, and they work pretty well, but are sometimes fairly slow for the shipping. I've been using Tales of Wonder (aside from the shipping time I love them), and Cheap Graphic Novels (they're closer, so when they're on it shipping is faster, but they've been inconsistent lately due to COVID). Of course, I also use Amazon when they're priced right (they're wildly inconsistent on price, as I'm sure you're aware). Shipping is fast, but trades often come dinged up a little.



What sites do you order from when it comes to your trades and collections?