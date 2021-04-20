DVD Talk Forum

Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith

04-20-21, 03:50 PM
Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith


Probably my favorite comic artist, who seemed to have disappeared over the last 15 or 20 years, has just resurfaced with a new graphic novel, decades in the making. Comes out next week and early reviews are through the roof good.

https://www.brokenfrontier.com/barry...raphics-books/

Here's a new interview...




(I met him once, long ago, and I'm a little stunned by how much older he seems now - but I guess that's normal)
04-20-21, 04:31 PM
Re: Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith
I think he's been working on this forever, I swear I first heard about it in like 2002 or so. I'm excited to check it out.
