Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith
Probably my favorite comic artist, who seemed to have disappeared over the last 15 or 20 years, has just resurfaced with a new graphic novel, decades in the making. Comes out next week and early reviews are through the roof good.
https://www.brokenfrontier.com/barry...raphics-books/
Here's a new interview...
(I met him once, long ago, and I'm a little stunned by how much older he seems now - but I guess that's normal)
I think he's been working on this forever, I swear I first heard about it in like 2002 or so. I'm excited to check it out.
