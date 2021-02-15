Falling Companies

Do you think Valiant or Dark Horse could ever go under? I used to buy a ton of Dark Horse but now they have lost all of their prime license properties to Marvel. They have Black Hammer and Hellboy and the Umbrella Academy for creator owned properties and it looks like Avatar(which I think Marvel will take from them) and The Witcher as the two biggest licensed properties. I can remember Dark Horse being a strong number 3 company for two decades or more. Now Valiant has been up and down. When they came back this time, I had high hopes but they are putting out so few books lately. Looking at the previews for the past 3 months they have only put out 8 original comics with a bunch of trades and hardcovers. I don't know if they were banking on the Bloodshot movie, but it seems like they are scaling way back on comic output.