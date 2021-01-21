DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Marvel Comics - 2021 Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Marvel Comics - 2021 Thread

   
Old 01-21-21, 04:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Red Hood's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 9,354
Received 162 Likes on 123 Posts
Marvel Comics - 2021 Thread
Decided to start a thread for Marvel so we can discuss upcoming releases, storylines and other related stuff.

Marvel has announced some cool Epic collections coming later this year

Red Hood is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk
View Next Unread
DC Comics - 2021 Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.