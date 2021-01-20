DVD Talk Forum

Buying old back issues for certain story arcs is a pain in the butt

Buying old back issues for certain story arcs is a pain in the butt
Went to the comic book shop couple of weeks ago this month. one of the old back issues i bought was Adventures of Superman 510 where it involved the Bizarro's World story arc.

Lo and behold when I got back home i was digging through my comic book long boxes to sort some comics in order and to see what i had for back issues that i bought recently.

i unintentionally bought Adventures of Superman 510 for the 2nd time. My fault i guess but also the comic book shop folks for not organizing their back issues of Superman comics in order where they had one box full of old Superman mixed with Adventures of Superman.

At the same time its hard to keep track of what you have and dont have for old Superman comics especially when trying to catch up on an old story arc like Bizarro's World or even Fall of Metropolis. Even that Death of Clark Kent/fight against Conduit storyline is tough to keep track of.

anyone else ever have this probblem when trying to keep track of you already have or dont have for old back issue for certain story arcs?
