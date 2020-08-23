Mc2

So after stumbling on to Spider-Girl and just falling in love with that series (I love the characters, stories, art, and the overall style), I'm looking to get the entire MC2 catalog. Not that it's a huge catalog, but it looks entertaining.It all started with Spider-Girl in an issue of What If? An issue so popular it was spun off into it's own alternate future series. Which led to an expanded alternate future universe proper with A-Next, The Buzz, Darkdevil, J2, Fantastic Five, etc. Most of these characters were introduced in the Spider-Girl comic, but were then given their own series.I particularly like Darkdevil. A Daredevil spin-off, I got impatient to find out who he really was, so I cheated and went to Wikipedia. Great concept.It's a shame that the MC2 didn't do better and last longer. There was a fully developed world that Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz created, one that really feels like the Silver and Bronze age comics. It's timeless stuff.