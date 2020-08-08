Re: Detective Comics #1027 - Celebrating the 1000? Appearance of Batman

The wording on the promotional material above says "Celebrating 1000 issues since the Dark Knight's first appearance". Since he first appeared in Detective Comics #27, than 1,000 issues since that appearance would be #1027. That is of course if we are ignoring the goofy numbered issues like 0, -1, 1,000,000, etc. Technically #1026 likely wouldn't be his 1,000 appearance because I'm sure Batman, the Bruce Wayne version, didn't appear in every issue. I haven't read the issues so I'm not 100% positive, but there was the time when Batman broke his back and Azrael took over, so Bruce Wayne's batman was not in them. I'm sure there are others as well where it may have been some other character that was featured in the issue in place of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Maybe the one issue with Batwoman on the cover or some that featured only Dick Grayson, etc.