Detective Comics #1027 - Celebrating the 1000? Appearance of Batman
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Detective Comics #1027 - Celebrating the 1000? Appearance of Batman
Once again, DC proving that their math is not the best, they are releasing an extravagant Detective Comics #1027 to celebrate the 1000th appearance of Batman on the book. In reality, this would be the 1003rd appearance as there was a #0 and #1,000,000 issue, but if we went by the numbering starting with issue #27, this would still be the 1001st appearance of him on the book.
I'll be posting the variant covers in this thread as they become available
I'll be posting the variant covers in this thread as they become available
#6
Re: Detective Comics #1027 - Celebrating the 1000? Appearance of Batman
The wording on the promotional material above says "Celebrating 1000 issues since the Dark Knight's first appearance". Since he first appeared in Detective Comics #27, than 1,000 issues since that appearance would be #1027. That is of course if we are ignoring the goofy numbered issues like 0, -1, 1,000,000, etc. Technically #1026 likely wouldn't be his 1,000 appearance because I'm sure Batman, the Bruce Wayne version, didn't appear in every issue. I haven't read the issues so I'm not 100% positive, but there was the time when Batman broke his back and Azrael took over, so Bruce Wayne's batman was not in them. I'm sure there are others as well where it may have been some other character that was featured in the issue in place of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Maybe the one issue with Batwoman on the cover or some that featured only Dick Grayson, etc.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Detective Comics #1027 - Celebrating the 1000? Appearance of Batman
The wording on the promotional material above says "Celebrating 1000 issues since the Dark Knight's first appearance". Since he first appeared in Detective Comics #27, than 1,000 issues since that appearance would be #1027. That is of course if we are ignoring the goofy numbered issues like 0, -1, 1,000,000, etc. Technically #1026 likely wouldn't be his 1,000 appearance because I'm sure Batman, the Bruce Wayne version, didn't appear in every issue. I haven't read the issues so I'm not 100% positive, but there was the time when Batman broke his back and Azrael took over, so Bruce Wayne's batman was not in them. I'm sure there are others as well where it may have been some other character that was featured in the issue in place of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Maybe the one issue with Batwoman on the cover or some that featured only Dick Grayson, etc.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off