Green Lantern

As I noted in my Marvel VS DC thread I picked up the Green Lantern: Hal Jordan TPB, which compiled Emerald Dawn and Emerald Dawn II. GREAT book. I loved it. I love the character, and I love how he was handled in those issues.I know GL goes back a LONG way, and has changed a fair amount since then (different people have taken on the GL role), but I like the concept and I love the Hal Jordan character as presented in Emerald Dawn.So my question is this, knowing that DC has rebooted, retconned, and re-started about 14 times over the last 35 years, what Green Lantern TPB's or Hardcover collections are the closest to the Emerald Dawn collection? I can be from the 70's, 80's, 90's, or modern, but what TPB or Hardcover collection comes the closest to that in style?And the odd thing is that the Green Lantern: Hal Jordan collection is listed as Vol 1, but no Vol 2 was ever put out.