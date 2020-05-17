Green Lantern
As I noted in my Marvel VS DC thread I picked up the Green Lantern: Hal Jordan TPB, which compiled Emerald Dawn and Emerald Dawn II. GREAT book. I loved it. I love the character, and I love how he was handled in those issues.
I know GL goes back a LONG way, and has changed a fair amount since then (different people have taken on the GL role), but I like the concept and I love the Hal Jordan character as presented in Emerald Dawn.
So my question is this, knowing that DC has rebooted, retconned, and re-started about 14 times over the last 35 years, what Green Lantern TPB's or Hardcover collections are the closest to the Emerald Dawn collection? I can be from the 70's, 80's, 90's, or modern, but what TPB or Hardcover collection comes the closest to that in style?
And the odd thing is that the Green Lantern: Hal Jordan collection is listed as Vol 1, but no Vol 2 was ever put out.
