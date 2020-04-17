2020 San Diego Comic Con cancelled due to coronavirus
2020 San Diego Comic Con cancelled due to coronavirus
Not surprising, but the news is finally official. I know most in this forum don't live in California, so this means little to them, but this is huge for California. It's a huge blow to San Diego this summer.
https://www.thewrap.com/san-diego-comic-con-postponed/
In an unprecedented move, Comic Con international has canceled the annual San Diego Comic-Con, amid the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced on Friday. Its the first time the event wont happen as planned in its 51-year history. Comic-Con was originally scheduled to take place between July 23-26.
The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.
The cancellation is likely to have a serious economic impact on the city of San Diego. In 2019, more than 135,000 people attended SDCCs 50th annual event, a figure that doesnt include participants in numerous unofficial, offsite events who did not secure badges to the actual convention. According to the San Diego tourism board, the weeklong event annually generates about $90 million for the city and $150 million regionally.
The San Diego Comic Convention (Comic-Con International) is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general publics awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. It was originally founded as the Golden State Comic Book Convention in 1970 and was later called the San Diego Comic Book Convention.
It is a four-day event (Thursday-Sunday) held during the summer (in July since 2003) at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. Programming events, games, anime, the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival, and the Eisner Awards all take place outside of the Convention Center, creating a campus-type feel for the convention in downtown San Diego.
The cancelation of Comic-Con follows a wave of cancellations across all forms of entertainment and sports, including several conventions like CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and Wondercon which takes place in Anaheim.
