Juan Giménez (1943-2020)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Juan Giménez, Argentinean graphic novel illustrator best known for his work on Jodorowsky's Metabarons and Fourth Power, has died from Coronavirus.
Extremely talented artist whose work will be missed.
