DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Juan Giménez (1943-2020)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Juan Giménez (1943-2020)

   
Old 04-03-20, 10:42 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 32,153
Received 58 Likes on 47 Posts
Juan Giménez (1943-2020)
Juan Giménez, Argentinean graphic novel illustrator best known for his work on Jodorowsky's Metabarons and Fourth Power, has died from Coronavirus.

Extremely talented artist whose work will be missed.








Josh-da-man is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk
View Next Unread
Coronavirus: An "Extinction Level Event" for the Direct Market

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.