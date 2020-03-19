Coronavirus: An "Extinction Level Event" for the Direct Market
Coronavirus: An "Extinction Level Event" for the Direct Market
https://www.bleedingcool.com/2020/03...nt-comic-shop/
Long article with lots of opinions and prognostication from retailers
The one from Brian Hibbs is particularly sobering...
I don't know if the comic book industry as we know it will survive. I think that most of the smaller publishers might end up going belly up. It's likely that a lot of stores will end up going away; Diamond and the larger publishers might survive by the grace of the larger mail order companies (DCBS, Mailordercomics, Mile High, Midtown, etc).
If physical stores don't have enough revenue to pay their bills and employees, they'll shut down. Then Diamond and the publishers will get hit with a lot of debt and a decrease in revenue. Marvel and DC will survive in some form; we might see a bigger push for publishing through Comixology.
"We are closed to walk-in trade, as mandated by the government. My expectation is that we are the "canary" on this, and such closures will go wider and wider over the next two weeks, possibly culminating in Martial Law. It's possible things could be shut down for months. Sales are radically off (duh), and even our aggressive attempts to setup curbside pickup, shipping, or pay-now-we'll-hold-your-books have yielded a tiny fraction of the income we need to remain viable without drastic intervention by the largest publishers. What we NEED is an immediate extension in everyone's sales terms by at least 30 days, and probably more like 90, as well as all shipments from 3/16 and later being fully returnable via affidavit. We need production of marginal material (15k or fewer copies might be a rational line?) to be paused or cancelled. And so on. Every Bleeding Cool reader should (RIGHT NOW, *before* things get further shut down!) set up a preorder list with their LOCAL comics store, because stores everywhere are starting to slash their non-returnable orders. Let your local store know you support them. Make no mistake: this is an extinction-level event for the Direct Market, but cool hands and firm leadership from the top could absolutely mitigate a significant portion of the damage, if not eliminate it outright. There is an amount of volume that, if lost, means that selling comics are therefore non-viable as a business. If the bottom third of stores goes away, the overwhelming majority of Marvel and DC comics will suddenly become deeply unprofitable, which could crush out the next third of stores. DC and Marvel need to be showing serious leadership right now. It's been 72 hours of silence instead."
