Comic book quick tidbits/questions/rants

In the late 1980s, when Warner Brothers was prepping their big budget Michael Keaton/Jack Nicholson Batman movie, they hit a legal snag. Because of the 1966 20th Century Fox film, Warner Bros. could not call their film Batman. But in a rare moment of studio synchronicity, Fox proposed a trade. Warners could call their summer blockbuster Batman if Fox could borrow a title for their big-budget adaptation of Roderick Thorpe's novel, "Nothing Lasts Forever". They agreed. WB got their Batman title and Fox's action thriller Nothing Lasts Forever became Die Hard.
