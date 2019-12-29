DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Comic Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Comic book quick tidbits/questions/rants

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Comic Book Talk The Place to talk about Comics

Comic book quick tidbits/questions/rants

   
Old 12-29-19, 11:30 AM
  #1  
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
Thread Starter
 
Trevor's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 34,822
Received 10 Likes on 6 Posts
Comic book quick tidbits/questions/rants
Not worth a whole thread probably, but found this factoid interesting:
In the late 1980s, when Warner Brothers was prepping their big budget Michael Keaton/Jack Nicholson Batman movie, they hit a legal snag. Because of the 1966 20th Century Fox film, Warner Bros. could not call their film Batman. But in a rare moment of studio synchronicity, Fox proposed a trade. Warners could call their summer blockbuster Batman if Fox could borrow a title for their big-budget adaptation of Roderick Thorpe's novel, "Nothing Lasts Forever". They agreed. WB got their Batman title and Fox's action thriller Nothing Lasts Forever became Die Hard.
Trevor is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Comic Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.