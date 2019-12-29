Comic book quick tidbits/questions/rants

Quote:

In the late 1980s, when Warner Brothers was prepping their big budget Michael Keaton/Jack Nicholson

movie, they hit a legal snag. Because of the 1966 20th Century Fox film, Warner Bros. could not call their film

. But in a rare moment of studio synchronicity, Fox proposed a trade. Warners could call their summer blockbuster

if Fox could borrow a title for their big-budget adaptation of Roderick Thorpe's novel, "Nothing Lasts Forever". They agreed. WB got their

title and Fox's action thriller

became

.