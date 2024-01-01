DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Book Talk
Reload this Page >

What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)

   
Old 01-01-24, 02:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,042
Received 1,691 Likes on 1,153 Posts
What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
Away we go, squares!

Started Lupin III Greatest Heists - a collection of Manga by Monkey Punch.
Tomorrow will arrive the Oxford World Classics translation of War and Peace
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-02-24, 08:31 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
Geofferson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,708
Received 82 Likes on 68 Posts
Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)

Geofferson is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-02-24, 02:06 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 21,982
Received 538 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
Originally Posted by Kurt D
Away we go, squares!

Started Lupin III Greatest Heists - a collection of Manga by Monkey Punch.
Tomorrow will arrive the Oxford World Classics translation of War and Peace
I have War and Peace in my "Am I ever gonna actually read this?" pile. It's the Penguin Press version, but I have no idea how different the various translations are. I'm sure not planning on doing a comparison!

Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.
Bronkster is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (01-03-24)
Old 01-03-24, 02:30 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,042
Received 1,691 Likes on 1,153 Posts
Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
Originally Posted by Bronkster
I have War and Peace in my "Am I ever gonna actually read this?" pile. It's the Penguin Press version, but I have no idea how different the various translations are. I'm sure not planning on doing a comparison!

Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.
I balanced translation ratings versus cost. There's a newer translation out there that's supposed to be dope, but the Oxford is very well regarded and was inexpensive for my book budget. Last year I read Gravity's Rainbow, so I decided I would tackle at least one weighty classic a year.

Grapes of Wrath is awesome and very timely even now.

UPS has been slow though, so plowed through Lupin III: Thick as Thieves yesterday instead.
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Bronkster (01-03-24)
Back to Subforum
Book Talk
View Next Unread
What's your favorite book?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.