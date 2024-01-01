Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)

Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.

I balanced translation ratings versus cost. There's a newer translation out there that's supposed to be dope, but the Oxford is very well regarded and was inexpensive for my book budget. Last year I read Gravity's Rainbow, so I decided I would tackle at least one weighty classic a year.Grapes of Wrath is awesome and very timely even now.UPS has been slow though, so plowed through Lupin III: Thick as Thieves yesterday instead.