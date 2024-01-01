What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,042
Received 1,691 Likes on 1,153 Posts
What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
Away we go, squares!
Started Lupin III Greatest Heists - a collection of Manga by Monkey Punch.
Tomorrow will arrive the Oxford World Classics translation of War and Peace
Started Lupin III Greatest Heists - a collection of Manga by Monkey Punch.
Tomorrow will arrive the Oxford World Classics translation of War and Peace
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 21,982
Received 538 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,042
Received 1,691 Likes on 1,153 Posts
Re: What Are You Reading 2024 (The Readening)
I have War and Peace in my "Am I ever gonna actually read this?" pile. It's the Penguin Press version, but I have no idea how different the various translations are. I'm sure not planning on doing a comparison!
Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.
Started The Grapes of Wrath last week. Really enjoying it so far.
Grapes of Wrath is awesome and very timely even now.
UPS has been slow though, so plowed through Lupin III: Thick as Thieves yesterday instead.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off