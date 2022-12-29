2022 Year in Books

End of the year is here and I would like to share and get the thoughts of fellow DVDtalk readers on their year in reading. If you are on goodreads and keep track of your progress, please share your 2022 summary. I always find these helpful for adding to the TBR list. Anyway, some quick hits from what I read this year:- Swan Song, Robert McCammon. After seeing this constantly being recommended, I finally read it this year, and it didnt disappoint. Often compared to The Stand, and rightfully so. Both are massive post apocolyptic tales, and I might have to give the edge to Swan Song. I think it sticks the landing better than the Stand, and it has some great action. The Stand probably wins on character development, but just slightly. If you like the Stand, you have to read Swan Song.- East of Eden, John Steinbeck. Dove in heavy to Steinbeck this year, and he is now one of my favorite authors. Read this, Grapes, Cannery Row and Mice of Men. All of them are great, but Eden stands out as the best for me.- The Fervor, Alma Katsu. This popped on a lot of recommendations, but it did absolutely nothing for me. A historical fiction horror around the Japanese internment camps of WW2 sounded like a great premise, but the way it was told, and the turns it took made this one a dud for me.- Augustus, John Williams. After reading Stoner, which I adored, I was eager to read more Williams This one was tought to get through, but I will admit it is mainly my fault. For whatever reason, stories told through letters, diaries, news articles, etc. just do not click for my brain. This is a short book, but took me what felt like forever to finish. A fictionalized biography of Octavius Caeser as he inherits rule after Julius' assination, is expertly written, but I have come to terms that its delivery method doesnt work for me. I later read Butcher's Crossing and it was great.Those are the standouts in a very good year of reading, but there were alot of other really good ones. For as many books as I read, there were very few duds, which is always nice. I tend to always default to horror/mystery, but I am very satisfied on how I was able to diversify my reading this year and discover alot of great stories.Hopefully some of this is useful for others looking for what to read next.