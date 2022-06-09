DVD Talk Forum

Peter Straub (1943-2022)

   
Peter Straub (1943-2022)
https://www.thedailybeast.com/peter-...tor-dies-at-79

Terrible news. One of the greats.
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 10,597
Received 794 Likes on 549 Posts
Re: Peter Straub (1943-2022)
Yup. As mentioned in the what are you reading thread, I just finished Mystery and immediately started The Throat (both rereads, more than once). Straub was truly a master - King minus the homey populism - a true genius and gone too soon.
