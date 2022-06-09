Peter Straub (1943-2022)
https://www.thedailybeast.com/peter-...tor-dies-at-79
Terrible news. One of the greats.
Yup. As mentioned in the what are you reading thread, I just finished Mystery and immediately started The Throat (both rereads, more than once). Straub was truly a master - King minus the homey populism - a true genius and gone too soon.
