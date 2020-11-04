DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Book Talk
Reload this Page >

Will any of J.D Salinger's unpublished works see the light of day?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Book Talk A Place To Discuss Books and Audiobooks

Will any of J.D Salinger's unpublished works see the light of day?

   
Old 04-11-20, 08:05 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,381
Received 39 Likes on 30 Posts
Will any of J.D Salinger's unpublished works see the light of day?
Shortly after he passed when the documentary "Salinger" was released, at the end it speculated that unpublished works were forthcoming, that was 7 years ago. It's known that he never stopped writing and completed multiple novels and short stories that he never published. Has anyone heard any news regarding this?
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Book Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.