Will any of J.D Salinger's unpublished works see the light of day?
Shortly after he passed when the documentary "Salinger" was released, at the end it speculated that unpublished works were forthcoming, that was 7 years ago. It's known that he never stopped writing and completed multiple novels and short stories that he never published. Has anyone heard any news regarding this?
