Trying to recall a Detective book series
This will be quick and easy for somebody. Back in the mid-'80s, a friend who loved detective stories recommended a series that was set in old Hollywood, and the each novel would be a case built around a particular celebrity. I remember reading one or two but now I can't recall the author or any of the titles.
