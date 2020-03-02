DVD Talk Forum

What are you reading? 2020

What are you reading? 2020

   
What are you reading? 2020
If we're only seeing 20-30 posts on the monthly threads, I think we should just have an annual thread.

I read Log Cabin Lady, by Anonymous, a short autobiography of a woman who was born in a log cabin on the frontier, married a diplomat, and interacted with royalty and prime ministers from the late 1800s up to the end of World War I. I thought it was fascinating.
